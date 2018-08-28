You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan confesses to padding disability hiring data

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 1:17 PM

2017-09-14T231335Z_1753226403_RC1D27940460_RTRMADP_3_NORTHKOREA-MISSILES.JPG
The Japanese government on Tuesday apologised for routinely overstating the number of disabled people it employed to meet legal quotas in a "highly regrettable" scandal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Japanese government on Tuesday apologised for routinely overstating the number of disabled people it employed to meet legal quotas in a "highly regrettable" scandal.

Thousands of able-bodied employees at 27 ministries and government agencies were wrongly counted as disabled, Tokyo admitted.

"We deeply apologise for something that should not have happened to the government, which has a responsibility to secure and stabilise employment of people with disabilities," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

He announced the creation of a working group headed by the labour ministry to investigate how the disabled employment figures were padded and urged regional authorities to conduct similar probes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said thousands of people were wrongly counted as having disabilities in the government figures. In one example, a person with diabetes was counted towards the quota.

When the figures were revised, the ratio of government employees with disabilities dropped from 2.49 per cent to 1.19 per cent.

Last fiscal year, Japan set a hiring quota in government ministries of at least 2.3 per cent, with a quota of 2.0 per cent for the private sector.

"We will make efforts to meet the legal requirement this year. But if that becomes difficult, we will draft a plan to achieve the goal next year, as the law requires us to do," Mr Kato told reporters.

The situation is "highly regrettable," Mr Kato added.

The Japan Council on Disability, which represents people with disabilities, said the scandal had caused an "immeasurable shockwave".

"This implies that deep down the government as a whole is hoping not to hire disabled workers. This is nothing but discrimination against impaired people," the group said in a statement.

Internal affairs minister Seiko Noda, whose son has disabilities, told reporters earlier this month that officials at her ministry had confirmed manipulating data.

"I was extremely shocked to hear that such a thing was happening, even though I don't know the exact number," said Ms Noda.

"Speaking as the mother of a disabled child, not as the internal affairs minister, this is something I cannot allow," she added.

The scandal is an embarrassment for Japan's government two years before the country hosts the Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The government has sought to improve access for people with disabilities and boost their integration into society ahead of the games.

AFP

Government & Economy

Outlook for online hiring in Singapore 'extremely positive': report

URA ties up with Grab to study Singapore commuter travel patterns

South Korean chaebol overhaul runs into economic reality

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017

Gig economy throws wrench into China labour policy

North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
3 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
4 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
5 DBS or UOB, why not both?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017

JK_generics9.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Outlook for online hiring in Singapore 'extremely positive': report

cs-generic-OrchardCentral09.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices slip 0.5% in July: NUS index

Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackGold: Bribery allegations won't affect operations, financials

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening