You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan confirms scrapping US missile defence system

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 1:56 PM

rk_TaroKono_250620.jpg
"The National Security Council discussed this matter and reached a conclusion that the deployment of Aegis Ashore in Akita and Yamaguchi is to be rescinded," Defence Minister Taro Kono told a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
PHOTO: INTERTELEMEDIA TOKYO

[TOKYO] Japan has scrapped the deployment of a multibillion-dollar US anti-missile system, the government confirmed Thursday, days after saying the programme had been suspended.

Interceptors for the Aegis Ashore system were to be placed in two regions under the costly and controversial programme.

But the government reversed course under pressure from local residents concerned about the risks posed by a missile defence system in their backyard.

"The National Security Council discussed this matter and reached a conclusion that the deployment of Aegis Ashore in Akita and Yamaguchi is to be rescinded," Defence Minister Taro Kono told a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"I want to deeply apologise that it has come to this."

SEE ALSO

Japan's izakayas, once a staple of after-work socialising, crippled by pandemic

The government had originally guaranteed that interceptor missile gear would not land in residential areas near where the system was based.

But last week, when initially announcing that deployment of the system had been suspended, Mr Kano said maintaining that promise would require a costly and time-consuming hardware upgrade.

The Aegis Ashore system, the purchase of which was approved in 2017, was estimated to cost Japan US$4.20 billion over three decades.

However there have been competing claims about whether initial estimates would fall short of the real cost.

The deal to buy the system was seen both as part of attempts by Tokyo to bolster defensive capabilities after North Korean missile launches, but also as a way to foster closer ties with Washington.

US President Donald Trump has pushed allies to buy more American products, including military equipment.

Japan's armed forces have long been restricted to self-defence and the country relies heavily on the US under a bilateral security alliance.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said last week the government was committed to considering alternatives to the Aegis Ashore system.

"There should not be a gap in our country's defences. We want to hold discussions on the necessary measures," he said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Some countries using virus curbs to 'silence critics', ex-leaders warn

PSP presents five more candidates, including two ex-military officers

Documentary on Hong Kong protests deletes scene after anthem law

PAP's 5th slate comprises three new candidates from law, banking, aviation

PAP introduces its third batch of new candidates for GE 2020

Trump admin defends defunding Covid testing in Texas, four other states

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 02:21 PM
Government & Economy

Some countries using virus curbs to 'silence critics', ex-leaders warn

[LONDON] The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a surge in authoritarian behaviour by governments around the world, posing...

Jun 25, 2020 02:12 PM
Government & Economy

PSP presents five more candidates, including two ex-military officers

THE Progress Singapore Party (PSP) on Thursday presented five more candidates – including two former military...

Jun 25, 2020 01:41 PM
Government & Economy

Documentary on Hong Kong protests deletes scene after anthem law

[HONG KONG] The director of a documentary about Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement says he has deleted a scene...

Jun 25, 2020 01:39 PM
Technology

Google tightens privacy settings for new users

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google has begun auto-deleting new users' search data and location history on a rolling 18-month...

Jun 25, 2020 01:04 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS prices Swiss Re's S$350m 15-year notes at 3.125%

SWISS Re Finance (UK) will issue S$350 million in 15-year subordinated notes guaranteed by reinsurance giant Swiss...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.