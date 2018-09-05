You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan evacuates major airport after typhoon wreaks havoc

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 1:17 PM

06997620.jpg
A major airport that was cut off when a huge typhoon smashed through its sole access road was being evacuated Wednesday, as Japan grappled with devastation caused by its most powerful storm in a quarter of a century.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] A major airport that was cut off when a huge typhoon smashed through its sole access road was being evacuated Wednesday, as Japan grappled with devastation caused by its most powerful storm in a quarter of a century.

Boats were ferrying stranded passengers from Kansai International Airport - one of the country's busiest - after thousands of people were forced to spend the night in the partially flooded facility.

At least ten people were killed, and hundreds more injured by Typhoon Jebi as it raked through the major manufacturing area around Osaka - Japan's second city - wrecking infrastructure and destroying homes.

Winds up to 216 kilometres per hour ripped off roofs, overturned trucks on bridges and swept a 2,500-ton tanker into a bridge leading to the airport, the region's main international gateway and a national transport hub.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The damage to the bridge left the artificial island cut off, stranding 3,000 travellers and additional staff overnight.

Runways were flooded as high waves washed into the facility on Tuesday, knocking out electricity and inundating buildings.

By Wednesday lunchtime several hundred people had been ferried to Kobe on a specially chartered boat, but more than two thousand were still awaiting rescue.

There was no indication yet when the airport, which runs over 400 flights a day, might reopen.

"We had a blackout so there was no air conditioning. It was hot," a woman told public broadcaster NHK after being ferried to Kobe.

"I'd never expected this amount of damage from a typhoon."

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the death toll in the storm stood at 10, with 300 people injured.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tweeting on his official account, said the government was working to get the airport back online.

"We will do our best to get the airport functioning again," he said.

He said 2.4 million households had lost power in the storm, with service restored to only half by Wednesday morning.

"We continue to make utmost efforts to respond to disaster damage and restore infrastructure," he added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to sign agreement at 2pm today to defer high-speed rail project

Economists stick to forecast of 3.2% GDP growth for 2018, but more are wary of external risk factors

Facebook chief says internet firms in 'arms race' for democracy

Nauru blasts 'insolent' China envoy at stormy Pacific summit

BCA working with developers on 'super low energy' buildings with launch of new green rating

'Crazy Poor Middle Easterners'

Editor's Choice

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong confident it can avoid another debt revamp

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
5 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

LZW_7426_edited.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists stick to forecast of 3.2% GDP growth for 2018, but more are wary of external risk factors

as-hsr-0509.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to sign agreement at 2pm today to defer high-speed rail project

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Hot demand for DBS Singapore-dollar perpetuals

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening