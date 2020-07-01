Japan extends US$464m loan for Philippines Covid-19 response

Get our introductory offer at only
[MANILA] Japan will extend a 50 billion yen (S$646.9 million) loan to the Philippine government to help its emergency measures to fight its coronavirus outbreak, its embassy said on Wednesday, in the first loan of its kind for Japan.
With 37,514 cases of the coronavirus and 1,266 deaths,...
