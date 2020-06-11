Japan eyes partial reopening to business trips this summer: media

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand as early this summer, easing an entry ban to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Yomiuri daily said on Thursday.
Up to 250 business travellers a day will most likely be allowed...
