You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan eyes partial reopening to business trips this summer: media

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 10:05 AM

nz_jpairport_110651.jpg
Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand as early this summer, easing an entry ban to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Yomiuri daily said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand as early this summer, easing an entry ban to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Yomiuri daily said on Thursday.

Up to 250 business travellers a day will most likely be allowed...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australian PM on China tensions: country won't trade values in response to 'coercion'

US lawmakers propose US$22.8b in aid to semiconductor industry

South Korea June 1-10 exports soar 20.2%, imports up 8.5%

Raising speech fears, Zoom briefly shuts account over Tiananmen

North Korea says US has no standing to comment on inter-Korean affairs: KCNA

Trump says to restart rallies in Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 10:09 AM
Government & Economy

Australian PM on China tensions: country won't trade values in response to 'coercion'

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he would not be intimidated or give into coercion when...

Jun 11, 2020 09:56 AM
Stocks

JD.com raises US$3.87b in Hong Kong secondary listing: sources

[HONG KONG] Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com has priced its shares at HK$226 each and raised about US$3.87 billion...

Jun 11, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Thursday's open after Fed announcement; STI down 1.1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve confirmed that it will keep the benchmark...

Jun 11, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Thursday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday morning echoing losses on Wall Street as profit-...

Jun 11, 2020 09:41 AM
Banking & Finance

How to reduce credit card fraud

[NEW YORK] A few weeks ago, some creep tried to use my credit card number to buy stuff on Amazon — the second time...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.