Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 6:58 AM

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state, Japan's Health Ministry said on Sunday, the latest new mutation of the virus discovered.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state, Japan's Health Ministry said on Sunday, the latest new mutation of the virus discovered.

A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for