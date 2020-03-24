You are here

Japan government to offer bleakest economic assessment in nearly 7 years: Nikkei

Tue, Mar 24, 2020

Japan's government is expected to offer its bleakest economic assessment in nearly seven years in March as the coronavirus outbreak cools private consumption and business sentiment, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
In its monthly report for March, the government will drop language describing the economy as "recovering" for the first time in six years and nine months, the paper said, without citing sources.

Sources have told Reuters the government is expected to cut its assessment of the economy in March, though officials were divided on whether to remove the language "recovering" in the assessment.

