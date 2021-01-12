You are here

Japan households' inflation expectations weaken as pandemic clouds outlook: Bank of Japan survey

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 1:00 PM

af_japan_120121.jpg
Japanese households' inflation expectations weakened in the three months to December, a quarterly central bank survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting the coronavirus pandemic was heightening deflationary risks for the world's third-largest economy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The ratio of households who expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 60.0 per cent in December, down from 63.3 per cent in September, according to the Bank of Japan's survey on people's livelihood.

REUTERS

