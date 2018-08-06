You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan marks 73rd anniversary of atomic attack on Hiroshima

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 11:11 AM

BP_Hiroshima_060818_54.jpg
A bell tolled Monday in Hiroshima as Japan marked 73 years since the world's first atomic bombing, with the city's mayor warning that rising nationalism worldwide threatened peace.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO]  A bell tolled Monday in Hiroshima as Japan marked 73 years since the world's first atomic bombing, with the city's mayor warning that rising nationalism worldwide threatened peace.

The skies over Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park were clear, just as they were on Aug 6, 1945, when an American B-29 bomber dropped its deadly payload on the port city dotted with military installations, ultimately killing 140,000 people.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, standing at the park near ground zero for the annual ceremony, made his annual call for a world without nuclear weapons and warned of the threat of rising nationalism.

Without naming specific nations, he warned that "certain countries are explicitly expressing self-centred nationalism and modernising their nuclear arsenals".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They were "rekindling tensions that had eased with the end of the Cold War", he added.

He urged the abolition of nuclear weapons, in a year when US President Donald Trump pledged to increase the US nuclear arsenal.

"If the human family forgets history or stops confronting it, we could again commit a terrible error. That is precisely why we must continue talking about Hiroshima," Mr Matsui said.

"Efforts to eliminate nuclear weapons must continue."

His call however highlighted Japan's contradictory relationship with nuclear weapons.

Japanese officials routinely argue that they oppose atomic weapons, but the nation's defence is dependent on the US nuclear umbrella.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose government has chosen not to participate in the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, said at the ceremony that Japan's responsibility was to bridge the gap between nuclear and non-nuclear nations.

"In recent years, it has become evident that gaps exist among countries about ways to proceed with nuclear arms reduction," Abe told the ceremony, without directly referring to the treaty.

"Our nation, while maintaining our (non-nuclear weapons) principles, will patiently work to serve as a bridge between the two sides and lead efforts by the international community" to reduce nuclear weapons, Abe said.

Japan suffered two nuclear attacks by the United States at the end of World War II - first in Hiroshima and then in Nagasaki three days later.

The bombings claimed the lives of 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 people in Nagasaki.

Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Hiroshima in May 2016.

AFP

Government & Economy

London mansion values start to climb on more realistic prices

Japan considering daylight saving time for 2020 Olympics amid heat concerns: Sankei report

US will 'enforce the sanctions' against Iran: Pompeo

Iran eases currency rules, hoping to buoy rial ahead of sanctions

Saudi Arabia freezes new trade with Canada for urging activists' release

At least 82 killed by 7.0 quake in Indonesia's Lombok, Bali islands

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
3 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
4 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
5 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

Aug 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening