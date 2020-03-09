Japan monitoring market moves as stocks plunge, yen soars: Suga

Japan is closely monitoring market moves after stocks plunged and yen soared versus dollar amid concerns on the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

[TOKYO] Japan is closely monitoring market moves after stocks plunged and yen soared versus dollar amid concerns on the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell more than 5 per cent, while the yen soared over 3 per cent versus dollar to a high of 101.69.

"The government will take necessary measures for the economy without hesitation," Mr Suga said at a regular press conference, adding he would not comment on stock prices and foreign exchange.

REUTERS