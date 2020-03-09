You are here

Japan monitoring market moves as stocks plunge, yen soars: Suga

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 10:49 AM

Japan is closely monitoring market moves after stocks plunged and yen soared versus dollar amid concerns on the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell more than 5 per cent, while the yen soared over 3 per cent versus dollar to a high of 101.69.

"The government will take necessary measures for the economy without hesitation," Mr Suga said at a regular press conference, adding he would not comment on stock prices and foreign exchange.

REUTERS

