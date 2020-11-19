You are here

Japan on 'maximum alert' after record virus cases: PM

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 11:05 AM

Japan is on "maximum alert" after logging a record number of daily coronavirus infections, the prime minister said on Thursday, though no immediate restrictions are planned.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Japan is on "maximum alert" after logging a record number of daily coronavirus infections, the prime minister said on Thursday, though no immediate restrictions are planned.

More than 2,000 cases were recorded nationwide on Wednesday, with nearly 500 in the capital Tokyo alone....

