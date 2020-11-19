Japan on 'maximum alert' after record virus cases: PM

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Japan is on "maximum alert" after logging a record number of daily coronavirus infections, the prime minister said on Thursday, though no immediate restrictions are planned.
More than 2,000 cases were recorded nationwide on Wednesday, with nearly 500 in the capital Tokyo alone....
