You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan real wages drop for 7th straight month in July

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 8:05 AM
UPDATED Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 8:23 AM

BP_JapWages_060919_27.jpg
Real wages in Japan adjusted for inflation fell for a seventh month in July, adding to worries whether consumer spending can be sustained while the economy wrestles with slower global growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Real wages in Japan adjusted for inflation fell for a seventh month in July, adding to worries whether consumer spending can be sustained while the economy wrestles with slower global growth.

Real wages slumped 0.9 per cent in July from a year earlier, labour ministry data showed on Friday, after a 0.5 per cent annual decline in June.

Monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings dropped 0.3 per cent in July, falling again after rising for the first time since last December the previous month.

Regular pay, which accounts for the bulk of monthly wages, gained 0.6 per cent to rise for the first time since December. One-off special payments shed 2.2 per cent in July from a year earlier, after a 1.1 per cent gain in June.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Overtime pay was 0.6 per cent higher in July from a year earlier, rebounding after slipping 1.0 per cent in June.

Revelations this year that labour ministry officials used faulty polling methods, which forced revisions, cast doubt on the accuracy of the ministry's wage data from 2004 to 2017. The mistake has made it more difficult to grasp the actual strength of wage growth. Japan is planning to raise its sales tax to 10 per cent from 8 per cent next month.

The last sales tax rise in April 2014 caused consumer sentiment to sour, leading to an economic downturn.

Solid domestic consumption and capital spending have helped offset the drag on the world's third-largest economy from an eight-month export slump this year. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan household spending rises 0.8% y-o-y in July

North Korea wants reduced UN aid presence

No place like home: China firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands

DR Congo cabinet chief fingered in US$15m graft scandal

Trudeau says China uses detentions as political tool

Trade uncertainty to cut 1% from US GDP: Federal Reserve

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Must Read

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_SCHWAB_3885153.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office by year's end

nz_onenorth_060924.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Real Estate

Muted response to two Government Land Sale sites, but third site pulls in nine bids

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly