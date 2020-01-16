You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan reports case of mystery virus behind China outbreak

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 12:12 PM

rk_virus_160120.jpg
A case of the mystery respiratory infection related to the potentially deadly Sars virus, which first emerged in China, has been confirmed in Japan, authorities said Thursday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] A case of the mystery respiratory infection related to the potentially deadly Sars virus, which first emerged in China, has been confirmed in Japan, authorities said Thursday.

It appears to be only the second time the novel coronavirus has been detected outside China, after the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed a case in Thailand.

Japan's health ministry said a man who had visited Wuhan, the apparent epicentre of the outbreak, was hospitalised on January 10, four days after his return to Japan. He reported having a persistent fever.

Tests on the patient, who was released from hospital on Wednesday, confirmed he was suffering from the new virus.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is the first domestic discovery of a pneumonia case related to the new coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

China reports first death from mystery pneumonia outbreak

"We will continue active epidemiological research while also coordinating efforts with the World Health Organization and related agencies to conduct a risk assessment," it added.

The outbreak has caused alarm because the new virus is from the same family as Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed 349 people in mainland China and 299 in Hong Kong in 2002 and 2003.

Authorities in Wuhan said a seafood market was the centre of the outbreak. It was closed on January 1.

The man hospitalised in Japan said he had not visited the market however, leaving it unclear how he contracted the virus.

The health ministry urged people who develop a cough or fever after visiting Wuhan to wear a surgical mask and "swiftly visit a medical institution".

On Wednesday, Chinese authorities said the virus may have been spread between family members, opening the possibility of human-to-human transmission.

The woman diagnosed in Thailand, who is in a stable condition, also said she had not visited the Wuhan seafood market.

WHO doctor Maria Van Kerkhove on Tuesday said she "wouldn't be surprised if there was some limited human-to-human transmission, especially among families who have close contact with one another".

The outbreak has killed one person so far, with 41 patients reported in Wuhan.

Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday said several dozen people had been hospitalised with fever or respiratory symptoms after travelling to Wuhan, but no cases of the new virus have so far been confirmed.

AFP

Government & Economy

European firms get 'crumbs' from China's Belt and Road: business group

Britain launches farm bill as Brexit paves way for major reforms

Chinese media cautiously welcome signing of trade deal

New obstacles ahead in China's pollution fight: report

China's economy estimated to have grown more than 6% in 2019: Liu He

Japan's Nov machinery orders post largest rise on record in relief for economy

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 11:50 AM
Life & Culture

Solar-powered barge a key 'interceptor' for plastic waste

[KLANG, Malaysia] Scooping waste from a Malaysian river to stop it reaching the sea, a solar-powered barge named the...

Jan 16, 2020 11:37 AM
Transport

Toyota investing US$400m in flying car company

[TOKYO] Japanese car giant Toyota said on Thursday it is investing nearly US$400 million in a company working on...

Jan 16, 2020 11:28 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rise as China, US finally put pen to paper on deal

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose early on Thursday as details were released of the China-US trade deal signed in...

Jan 16, 2020 11:13 AM
Government & Economy

European firms get 'crumbs' from China's Belt and Road: business group

[BEIJING] China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an investment plan aiming to connect Europe with Asia, is...

Jan 16, 2020 11:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars manage muted cheer for Trump's trade truce

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars inched higher on Thursday with the market relieved the first stage...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly