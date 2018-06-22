You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan says halting missile drills after Trump-Kim summit

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 11:35 AM

2018-06-12T012923Z_73343311_RC1E6B7BD940_RTRMADP_3_NORTHKOREA-USA.JPG
Japan is suspending evacuation drills simulating a North Korean missile attack after historic talks between Washington and Pyongyang, its top government spokesman said Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan is suspending evacuation drills simulating a North Korean missile attack after historic talks between Washington and Pyongyang, its top government spokesman said Friday.

The decision comes after US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un met last week in Singapore and signed a joint document calling for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

"Following achievements made in the US-North Korea summit, we will halt drills involving residents for the time being," Yoshihide Suga told reporters, confirming earlier reports.

Instead, the government will shift its focus to keeping people informed about the nation's alert system and "how to behave" if missiles strike Japanese territory, said Mr Suga.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last year, Pyongyang fired two missiles over Japan and it has splashed others into the sea near the country, sparking a mix of panic and outrage.

North Korea has singled out Japan, a key US ally in the region, for verbal attacks, threatening to "sink" the country into the sea and to turn it into "ashes".

But the regional mood has turned towards diplomacy since the Winter Olympics in South Korea earlier this year, which set off a series of diplomatic moves culminating in the Trump-Kim meet.

Following the decision, nine drills planned for this year will be cancelled, a cabinet office official said.

Two drills have already been held this year, and 24 took place in the fiscal year to March, including one in Tokyo in January when hundreds of residents scrambled for cover at an amusement park.

AFP

Government & Economy

Airbus warns could leave Britain if no Brexit deal

Greece says Eurogroup debt deal positive, debt now viable

Japan inflation stuck at 0.7% in May, way below target

'I really don't care': Melania Trump jacket stuns on migrant visit

EU slaps tariffs on US as trade war erupts

Theresa May sees off rebels, allowing freedom to negotiate Brexit

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
4 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
5 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to get US$100m trade finance facilities from minority shareholders

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Civmec, Singapore Kitchen Equipment, Sunpower

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening