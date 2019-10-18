You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan says trade deal with US will boost GDP by 0.8%

Fri, Oct 18, 2019 - 10:29 AM

AK_jpcon_1810.jpg
The trade deal reached between Japan and the United States is expected to boost Japan's economy by about 0.8 per cent, the Japanese government said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] The trade deal reached between Japan and the United States is expected to boost Japan's economy by about 0.8 per cent, the Japanese government said on Friday.

The deal is also estimated to contribute about 4 trillion yen to Japan's gross domestic product based on its fiscal 2018 GDP and the pact will create about 280,000 jobs in Japan, it said.

The United States and Japan signed a limited trade deal that cuts tariffs on US farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further staving off the threat of higher US car duties.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China's GDP growth slows to 6% in 3rd quarter: official

Europe endorses Brexit deal and urges UK MPs to back it

US$1b pulled from Hong Kong hedge funds in Q3, most since 2009

Why the protests in Hong Kong may have no end in sight

Trump announces departure of Energy Secretary Rick Perry

New Zealand cops trial armed patrols after mosques shooting

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly