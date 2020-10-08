Japan service sector sentiment improves in Sept to 2-1/2-year high

Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in September to the highest level in 2-1/2 years, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, showing an improvement in business conditions although concerns remained over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in September to the highest level in 2-1/2 years, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, showing an improvement in business conditions although concerns remained over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions grew 5.4 points to 49.3 from August.

The Cabinet Office, in its assessment, said the index is picking up but that worries over the coronavirus have persisted.

REUTERS