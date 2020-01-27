You are here

Japan to arrange charter flight for Japanese in Wuhan as early as Tuesday: media

Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 11:59 AM

The death toll from the new virus rose to 80 on Monday as residents of Hubei province, where the disease originated, amid increasing global efforts to halt its rapid spread.
[TOKYO] Japan is expected to arrange a charter flight as early as Tuesday for any of its citizens who wish to return from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, Kyodo news agency cited a senior ruling party official as saying on Monday.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference earlier on Monday the government was working with Chinese authorities to make arrangements for all Japanese nationals wishing to return from Wuhan, including on charter flights.

