Japan to explain need for planned tax hike to G-20 members
[TOKYO] Japan will explain to G-20 members its plan to proceed with a planned sales tax hike in order to fund social security for all generations, the top government spokesman said on Thursday.
Japan's economy is underpinned firmly by fundamentals that support domestic demand, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference, adding that Tokyo would roll out offsetting measures as planned to ease the impact of the higher levy.
REUTERS