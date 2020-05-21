You are here

Japan to lift state of emergency for Osaka, nearby Kyoto, Hyogo

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 11:56 AM

Japan will lift its state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on Thursday as the number of new coronavirus infections drops, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said, amid hopes the move will help the world's third-largest economy to recover.
Tokyo and four other prefectures,...

