You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan trade minister blasts South Korea for "mistaken" explanation after bilateral meeting

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 10:20 AM

ak_hs_1607.jpg
Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday it was "regrettable" that the South Korean government had made what he said was an erroneous explanation after the two sides sat down for a working-level meeting over Japan's export controls.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday it was "regrettable" that the South Korean government had made what he said was an erroneous explanation after the two sides sat down for a working-level meeting over Japan's export controls.

The feud between the two deepened over the weekend when they contested accounts of a frosty meeting last week on the dispute, which could threaten global supplies of microchips and smartphone displays.

Tokyo lodged a protest against Seoul, saying it had broken an agreement on what the two sides would disclose from the Friday discussions on Japan's curbs of exports to Korea of some materials used to make high-tech equipment, a Japanese trade ministry official said at the weekend.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) also disputed a Korean official's statement that Seoul had asked Japan on Friday to withdraw the restrictions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But a Korean trade ministry official shot back that Seoul had "clearly demanded Japan withdraw its trade restrictions at yesterday's meeting, and there should be no disagreement over that matter with Japan."

He told Reuters the two sides had discussed what they would disclose but that there was no agreement.

At a regular briefing on Tuesday, Mr Seko disputed that claim, saying the officials had spent about an hour towards the end of the five-hour meeting to discuss and agree on what to disclose to media.

Japan recently tightened restrictions on the export of three materials used in high-tech equipment, citing what it has called "inadequate management" of sensitive items exported to South Korea, as well as a lack of consultations about export controls.

But the dispute also appears to be rooted in a decades-old wartime disagreement. It comes amid deep frustration in Japan over what Tokyo sees as Seoul's failure to act in response to a South Korean court ruling ordering a Japanese company to compensate former forced labourers from the Second World War.

Mr Seko repeated Japan's stance that its latest move - taken for reasons of national security - fell under the jurisdiction of individual countries and did not require checks from international bodies.

"The claim that (our latest steps) go against free trade ... is completely unfounded. If the topic is raised at the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) general council, we will firmly explain Japan's stance," Mr Seko said. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indonesian president warns of long dry season, potential forest fires

IMF cuts forecast for Singapore's 2019 economic growth to 2%

Latest returned 1MDB loot includes ‘King Kong’ poster, Basquiat

China's H1 fixed-asset investment projects rise 81% y-o-y to 472b yuan

For US, tariffs on China do not cover the costs of Trump’s trade war

New Zealand inflation quickens in Q2, but rate cut views remain

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
4 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore financial sector oversight 'among the best globally': IMF

Jul 16, 2019
SME

SME engineering firm Fong's to launch full smart factory in 3 to 5 years

BP_SG_260219_2_0.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

IMF cuts forecast for Singapore's 2019 economic growth to 2%

Gibraltar Crescent site.JPG
Jul 16, 2019
Real Estate

Gibraltar Crescent site put up for sale to pilot dementia care village

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly