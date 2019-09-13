Japanese economy remains in moderate recovery: Aso

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he saw no change in the view that the economy remains in moderate recovery as its fundamentals supporting domestic demand were firm.

Mr Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, declined to comment on the European Central Bank's decision to adopt a package of monetary stimulus.

Asked how the ECB's move may affect the Bank of Japan's policy-setting meeting next week, Mr Aso said it was up to the BOJ to decide monetary policy.

