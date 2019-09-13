You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japanese economy remains in moderate recovery: Aso

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 10:06 AM

BP_Taro Aso_130919_37.jpg
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he saw no change in the view that the economy remains in moderate recovery as its fundamentals supporting domestic demand were firm.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he saw no change in the view that the economy remains in moderate recovery as its fundamentals supporting domestic demand were firm.

Mr Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, declined to comment on the European Central Bank's decision to adopt a package of monetary stimulus.

Asked how the ECB's move may affect the Bank of Japan's policy-setting meeting next week, Mr Aso said it was up to the BOJ to decide monetary policy.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

As unrest deepens, Hong Kongers eye exits from Vancouver to Melbourne

HK chief executive 'has to serve two masters': Carrie Lam full transcript

Peru court cuts jail time for opposition leader Keiko Fujimori

US-China trade war risks driving Federal Reserve policy, not Trump's carping: economists poll

US says tanker spotted in Syria shows Iran deceitful

US finds North Korean readiness for talks 'encouraging'

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Must Read

BT_20190913_JLUBS13_3891635.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

Sep 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CDL, Dasin Retail Trust, AEM Holdings, Sakae

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly