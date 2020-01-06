You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's Abe 'deeply worried' by Middle East tensions

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 3:22 PM

[TOKYO] Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has tried to carve out a role mediating between Washington and Tehran, said Monday he was "deeply worried" by tensions in the Middle East.

The US assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani last week has raised fears of an all-out conflict, with President Donald Trump threatening "major retaliation" if Tehran makes good on a pledge to avenge the killing.

"Middle Eastern tensions are increasing. I'm deeply worried about the current situation," Mr Abe said in his first comments since the killing of Soleimani in Iraq.

"A further escalation in this situation should be avoided and I call for diplomatic efforts by parties concerned."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tokyo and Tehran have maintained diplomatic ties for decades, even through the crisis with the West sparked by Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution and subsequent frictions over its nuclear programme.

SEE ALSO

Japan in principle could press Lebanon to extradite ex-Nissan boss Ghosn: Japan minister

In June, as tensions rose over Mr Trump's decision to withdraw from a nuclear deal with Tehran, Mr Abe visited Iran for talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

But his visit coincided with a suspected attack on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, off the Iranian coast, which again sent tensions in the Gulf soaring.

And Mr Khamenei categorically ruled out talks with Mr Trump despite Mr Abe's efforts to smooth a path.

Mr Abe later met Mr Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, and in December welcomed the Iranian leader to Japan -- the first visit by an Iranian head of state in two decades.

Japan has walked a fine line in balancing its key alliance with Washington and its longstanding relations and interests with Iran.

It was formerly a major buyer of Iranian crude but stopped purchases to comply with US sanctions imposed after Washington unilaterally quit the nuclear deal in May 2018.

It has opted not to join a US-led coalition patrolling waterways in the Middle East, proposed by Washington after the tanker attack during Abe's Iran visit.

But it has said it will send a military vessel and two patrol planes to the region for intelligence activities.

The Japanese patrol activities will not, however, be deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the global oil trade passes and where the US-led coalition operates.

AFP

Government & Economy

Fire-hit Australia gets A$2b recovery fund as troops deployed

Japan in principle could press Lebanon to extradite ex-Nissan boss Ghosn: Japan minister

Australia commits extra A$2b for bushfire rebuilding

Vietnam in deals to buy Laos electricity from 2021

Jakarta building collapses, several injured: TV

Murali Pillai, Jason Chan, Mohamed Faizal appointed Senior Counsel

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 03:03 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC walks tricky political tightrope between Hong Kong and Beijing

[HONG KONG] The two bronze lion statues standing guard over HSBC Holdings plc's main offices in Hong Kong still bear...

Jan 6, 2020 03:02 PM
Technology

Record tech spending expected in US, show organizers say

[LAS VEGAS] Consumer technology spending is getting a boost from wearables, smart devices and streaming media...

Jan 6, 2020 02:55 PM
Life & Culture

How to make it in Bollywood, or die trying

[MUMBAI] It took a minute for Malhaar Rathod, then an aspiring teenage actress, to realise what the 65-year-old...

Jan 6, 2020 02:44 PM
Transport

Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor for cars at tech show

[LAS VEGAS] Bosch Sunday unveiled a virtual visor inspired by LCD televisions which uses AI to block the glare of...

Jan 6, 2020 02:41 PM
Life & Culture

From 'Allahu Akbar' to Australia fires: best Golden Globe moments

[LOS ANGELES] Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony lived up to its reputation on Sunday, with plenty of memorable...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly