You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's Abe tells cabinet to compile stimulus package to support economy

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 1:32 PM

rk_japan_081119.JPG
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday asked his cabinet to compile a package of stimulus measures to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with large natural disasters, the government's top spokesman said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday asked his cabinet to compile a package of stimulus measures to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with large natural disasters, the government's top spokesman said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the package will include steps to promote investment for growth through aggressive use of fiscal investment and loan programmes.

The government will compile the package as soon as possible, though the size of spending will depend on proposals to be made by various ministries, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

"I've received an instruction from the prime minister to compile a new economic package to guard against the chance overseas risks may hurt Japan's economy," Mr Nishimura said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japanese policymakers have been under pressure to fend off heightening overseas risks with a diminishing tool-kit, as the US-China trade war and soft global demand hurt the export-reliant economy.

SEE ALSO

Japan September household spending surged 9.5% before tax hike

Finance Minister Taro Aso said the planned economic package should help enhance productivity and achieve strong growth to overcome the pressure caused by the declining population, which he said was the "biggest problem" Japan faces in the long run.

Mr Aso added that the size and scope of the stimulus still needed to be worked out. He suggested that a supplementary budget would be compiled by the year-end, along with an annual budget for the next fiscal year that starts in April 2020, to ensure the economic package would be rolled out seamlessly over a 15-month period.

Mr Abe had told a top economic council on Thursday that the government will consider what policy measures it can take to prevent intensifying global risks from derailing the export-reliant economic recovery.

Japan's economic growth likely slowed to an annualised 0.8 per cent in July-September from 1.3 per cent in the second quarter, a Reuters poll showed this week. The data will be reported on Nov 14.

An increase in the sales tax to 10 per cent from 8 per cent, put in place from October, may also hurt consumption, analysts say.

Slowing growth underscores the challenge for Mr Abe's government as it tries to strike a delicate balance between the need to boost growth and fix the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden that is more than twice the size of Japan's US$5 trillion economy.

Some economists worry that additional public works spending would further strain the nation's dire public finances and aggravate a labour crunch in a fast-ageing population.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Moody's cuts India's outlook to 'negative' on mounting growth risks

China export drop beats forecasts in October but more pain tipped

Japan seizes record 400kg of cocaine at port

Hong Kong student who fell during protest clashes dies

Maritime Singapore green scheme extended till 2024 with eye on decarbonisation

NTUC to raise retirement and re-employment ages in 2021, ahead of national schedule

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 01:35 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon down 0.88% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.88...

Nov 8, 2019 01:30 PM
Government & Economy

Moody's cuts India's outlook to 'negative' on mounting growth risks

[BENGALURU] Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut India's ratings outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing...

Nov 8, 2019 01:26 PM
Real Estate

Americans have more debt, need family help to buy homes: report

[WASHINGTON] Americans are waiting longer to buy their first homes, have more debt and more often need family help...

Nov 8, 2019 01:21 PM
Government & Economy

China export drop beats forecasts in October but more pain tipped

[BEIJING] China's exports suffered their third month of decline in October, and while the drop was less than...

Nov 8, 2019 01:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Strong opportunities for fintech in emerging, developed Asia markets: Fitch Solutions

THERE are still strong opportunities for existing and new financial technology (fintech) players to enter both...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly