Japan's jobless rate falls in November to 2.2%

[TOKYO] Japan's jobless rate fell and the availability of jobs held steady in November, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.2 per cent in November from 2.4 per cent in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. That compared with a median market forecast of 2.4 per cent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.57 in November, which was in line with October as well as economists' median forecast, labour ministry data showed.

REUTERS