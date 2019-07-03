You are here

Japan's Kagoshima city orders 600,000 residents into evacuation centres, safe areas due to heavy rains

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 10:28 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's southern city of Kagoshima on Wednesday ordered its nearly 600,000 residents to take shelter in evacuation centres and other safe areas as torrential rains threatened landslides and other damage, said public broadcaster NHK.

About 900mm of rain has fallen on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, where Kagoshima is located, since late June, NHK said. Heavy rain was forecast to continue into Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

More than 200 people were killed in western Japan last July, when prolonged heavy rain triggered landslides and floods. 

REUTERS

