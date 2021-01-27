Japan's Lower House passes extra budget featuring travel campaign

Get our introductory offer at only
Tokyo
JAPAN'S powerful Lower House of Parliament approved this fiscal year's third extra budget on Tuesday, despite criticism that it focuses too much on a government tourism campaign rather than addressing imminent medical needs as Covid-19 infections spike.
Prime Minister...
