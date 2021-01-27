You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's Lower House passes extra budget featuring travel campaign

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210127_NAHTOKYO27_4423889.jpg
Amid a spike in Covid-19 infections, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga rebuffed calls from opposition parties to rejig the extra budget of 19 trillion yen.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Tokyo

JAPAN'S powerful Lower House of Parliament approved this fiscal year's third extra budget on Tuesday, despite criticism that it focuses too much on a government tourism campaign rather than addressing imminent medical needs as Covid-19 infections spike.

Prime Minister...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

No cash flow? S$42.6m still awaiting claims from corporate owners

EU vaccine roll-out in disarray as Germany pushes for export limits

Vaccine divide between rich and poor worsening, WHO warns

Italy's PM quits in tactical bid to build new parliamentary majority

Malaysia's opposition leader challenges PM over Parliament suspension

Consumer confidence in US improves on outlook for economy

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Consumer confidence in US improves on outlook for economy

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence rose in January as Americans grew more upbeat about the outlook for the economy...

Jan 27, 2021 12:20 AM
Life & Culture

Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

[LOS ANGELES] American actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes...

Jan 27, 2021 12:05 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks steady amid earnings deluge

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday as markets digested a deluge of earnings reports...

Jan 27, 2021 12:02 AM
Consumer

3M profits jump amid heavy demand for face masks

[NEW YORK] 3M, a maker of N95 face masks, reported higher fourth-quarter profits Tuesday on the mixed impact of...

Jan 26, 2021 11:51 PM
Transport

Tesla, BMW approved for slice of US$3.5b EU battery aid

[BRUSSELS] The European Union paved the way for companies including Tesla and BMW to get about US$3.5 billion of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus for FY2020

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

Bukit Timah, Duke's Road sites up for en bloc sale with S$62.5m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for