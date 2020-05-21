You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's May factory activity reels as pandemic hits output, orders: PMI

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 8:43 AM

nz_jpfactory_210546.jpg
The decline in Japan's factory activity accelerated in May as output and orders slumped, highlighting increasing stress in the manufacturing sector from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The decline in Japan's factory activity accelerated in May as output and orders slumped, highlighting increasing stress in the manufacturing sector from the coronavirus pandemic.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 38.4 from a final 41.9 in April, its lowest since March 2009.

The headline figure was pulled down by sharp declines in output, new orders and the backlog of work, which all contracted at the fastest pace in more than a decade.

"While the rate of decline in services activity has eased very slightly, plummeting demand for goods is finally catching up with the manufacturing sector," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiled the survey.

A bright spot in the gloomy data were employment conditions, which were flat. The index stayed below the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for a 13th month.

SEE ALSO

In cash-rich Japan, a fifth of firms now see risk of insufficient capital

The pandemic has been particularly disruptive for global supply chains, causing trouble for trade-reliant nations such as Japan.

The world's third-largest economy fell into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years in the first quarter, data showed this week.

Analysts polled by Reuters foresee a record decline for the economy in the current quarter.

Japan's services sector also remained deep in contraction, although the pace of decline moderated slightly. The au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI index edged up to 25.3 on a seasonally adjusted basis from a record low of 21.5 in the previous month.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, stood at 27.4 in May, slightly above the previous month's final of 25.8.

 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US approves sale of 18 torpedoes to Taiwan

In cash-rich Japan, a fifth of firms now see risk of insufficient capital

Federal Reserve debates longer-term crisis-fighting plan, minutes show

France says no sign of virus rise after lockdown eased

Some business models won't survive post-pandemic: Federal Reserve

Coronavirus deaths top 325,000 worldwide: AFP tally

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 08:43 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Manulife US Reit, Del Monte, Vicom, Keppel DC Reit, PropNex

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

May 21, 2020 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

US approves sale of 18 torpedoes to Taiwan

[WASHINGTON] The United States approved the sale of 18 heavyweight torpedoes to Taiwan for US$180 million, the State...

May 21, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday following gains on Wall Street, as traders were buoyed by the...

May 21, 2020 08:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

Fonterra cuts farmgate milk prices as virus hits demand

[BENGALURU] Fonterra said the coronavirus pandemic was "like nothing we've experienced before" as the world's...

May 21, 2020 08:00 AM
Government & Economy

In cash-rich Japan, a fifth of firms now see risk of insufficient capital

[TOKYO] One in five Japanese companies are worried they may not have sufficient capital if the coronavirus crisis...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.