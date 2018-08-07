You are here

Job openings in US increased to 6.66 million in June

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 11:44 PM

file6yheiso4d371izsuo7t9.jpg
US job openings edged higher in June, providing evidence of a job market that's still tight with Americans feeling confident enough to leave their positions for other work, Labor Department data showed Tuesday.
[WASHINGTON] US job openings edged higher in June, providing evidence of a job market that's still tight with Americans feeling confident enough to leave their positions for other work, Labor Department data showed Tuesday.

The number of positions waiting to be filled increased by 3,000 to 6.66 million in June, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.

The elevated number of job postings shows companies are still expanding though having trouble finding employees from a shrinking pool or because of a skills mismatch. It's another sign, in line with other employment data, that shows a robust labor market.

In May, a record 3.48 million Americans quit their positions. The steady quits rate shows Americans leaving their jobs remain confident about finding new work that likely pays more and offers better benefits. Although it lags the Labor Department's main jobs data by a month, the JOLTS report adds context to monthly payrolls figures by measuring dynamics such as resignations, help-wanted ads and the pace of hiring.

