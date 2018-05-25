You are here

Home > Government & Economy

JTC spells out 3 key commitments in face of new industrial revolution at 50th anniversary

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 8:14 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

IN the face of uncertain global geopolitics, accelerating technological revolution and changing domestic demographics, government agency and industrial landlord JTC has spelt out three key commitments at this critical juncture of a new industrial revolution.

It will continue to embrace ambitious visions through complex projects, build on the close partnership with fellow economic agencies and business communities, and continue to embrace the "Singapore model of development" with a long-term view.

In conjunction with its 50th anniversary, it has launched a microsite tracing Singapore's industrialisation journey and economic transformation, JTC's journey through the decades and a glimpse into the future.

On June 1, which is the exact date JTC was formed 50 years ago, it will be installing a time capsule containing items representative of Singapore's industrialisation journey at its first permanent headquarters at the Jurong Town Hall.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The time capsule was sealed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at JTC's 50th anniversary dinner on Friday and is to be opened during JTC's 75th anniversary. JTC's first time capsule was buried by the late Hon Sui Sen, then Minister for Finance, at the Jurong Town Hall in 1974, and was unearthed in 2001.

Initially known as Jurong Town Corporation, the government agency was set up to oversee the development of Singapore's first industrial estate, and to launch Singapore's industrialisation drive, starting with the development of the Jurong Industrial Estate.

PM Lee reminded his audience in his speech at Shangri-La Hotel how JTC has played an important role in Singapore's progress from Third World to First, transforming Jurong from swamp land to a bustling new town. This Jurong Town model became the inspiration for the Suzhou Industrial Park, Singapore's first government-to-government project with China.

As Singapore's industrialisation plans took off, JTC's portfolio also expanded islandwide. JTC has since stepped up its capabilities as Singapore's economy moved up the value chain. Its mission also evolved when Singapore's economy diversified beyond manufacturing, such as building a petrochemical hub and creating knowledge-based precincts.

Mr Lee also lauded JTC for focusing its resources on areas which the private sector is unable or unwilling to do - a principle that is applied in planning the Jurong Innovation District (JID) and Punggol Digital District (PDD).

JTC chairman Loo Choon Yong said at the anniversary dinner that JTC will seek to retain the JTC tradition of embracing ambitious visions, which means not only committing to take bold innovative actions, but also to build up solid professional capabilities to see through complex engineering and infrastructure projects.

JTC's future plans include the development of next-generation estates such as the JID, PDD and Woodlands North Coast to tap the opportunities and possibilities that the future economy brings.

Close partnership with fellow economic agencies and business communities is "especially critical at this juncture when we are at the start of an industrial revolution", Dr Loo added.

"In all our estates new and old, our future success will depend on how well we work together to organise ourselves to accommodate new methods of production, new ways to bring products to market, and new ways to meet the expectations of the future workforce," he said. "As the future is not clear at the moment, there is a need for constant experimentation."

He noted that Singapore's developmental approach with a long-term view has created a liveable environment that makes Singapore an investment destination of choice.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration this year, JTC will be announcing a number of initiatives to invite its industry partners to join in making estates greener.

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia's tax office to investigate Jho Low over 1MDB

Singapore competition watchdog provisionally rules against proposed merger of maritime products suppliers

Two men set off bomb in restaurant in Canada; 15 wounded

Singapore's service sector takings up 8.5% in Q1

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening