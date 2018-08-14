You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Khamenei says mismanagement hurts Iran more than US sanctions

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Ankara

IRAN'S Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the government on Monday of economic mismanagement and said it needed to improve its performance to help the country better weather newly reimposed US sanctions.

Washington reimposed strict sanctions against Iran last Tuesday and President Donald Trump has threatened to penalise firms from other countries that continue to operate in the Islamic Republic. Iran has denounced the sanctions as "US unilateralism".

"More than the sanctions, economic mismanagement (by the government) is putting pressure on ordinary Iranians ... I do not call it betrayal but a huge mistake in management," Iranian state TV quoted Mr Khamenei as saying, in his first reaction to the reimposition of US sanctions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"With better management and planning we can resist the sanctions and overcome them," Mr Khamenei said.

Iran's rial currency has lost about half of its value since April in anticipation of the renewed US sanctions, driven mainly by heavy demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians trying to protect their savings.

Iranian officials have blamed "enemies" for the fall of the currency and a rapid rise in the price of gold coins, and more than 60 people, including several officials, have been arrested on charges that carry the death penalty.

"The fall of the rial and the increase in gold coin prices are major economic problems... The corrupt people (officials) should be punished firmly," Mr Khamenei said told a gathering attended by thousands of Iranians, state TV reported.

Mr Khamenei on Saturday called for "swift and just" legal action by new courts set up to tackle corruption after the head of the judiciary said Iran was facing an "economic war", Iranian media reported. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

Forecasts raised after big jumps in NODX and trade growth

Construction looks to turn corner with slower 4.6% Q2 decline

Young firms added more to net jobs than maturing, old ones for 2009-2016 period

Startups' chances of success flat over the years: study

Factory-less exporters one reason behind output-export gap

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
5 Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

sg3.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening