Kim says would welcome US liaison office in North Korea

[HANOI] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would welcome Washington opening a liaison office in Pyongyang, he said Thursday at a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Liaison offices are below the level of embassies but would be a key initial step in normalising relations between the former wartime foes.

Asked if he was ready for the US to open an office in Pyongyang, Kim told reporters: "I think it is something that is worth welcoming."

Taking questions from a small group of reporters, the leaders sat across from each other, along with close aides and interpreters.

Mr Trump said the idea of a liaison office was a "great thing".

The leaders are in Hanoi for their second summit following a historic first meeting in Singapore last June that produced little more than a vaguely worded agreement to "work toward complete nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

They face pressure to agree on concrete steps on what exactly that means and how it could be achieved.

But the US leader said on Thursday he was in "no rush", appearing to back away from any expectations the much-anticipated meeting could produce any major breakthroughs.

The pair are expected to sign a declaration after their meetings, and Mr Trump will hold a press conference before leaving Vietnam later Thursday.

AFP