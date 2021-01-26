You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Las Vegas plans to reopen schools as suicide fears grow

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 11:59 AM

af_lasvegassch_260121.jpg
Las Vegas schools are planning to reopen within weeks as anger and concerns grow over US student mental health and a possible surge in suicides since they closed due to Covid-19 last March.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[LOS ANGELES] Las Vegas schools are planning to reopen within weeks as anger and concerns grow over US student mental health and a possible surge in suicides since they closed due to Covid-19 last March.

Nevada's Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and the fifth-largest school district in the country, has recorded 19 suicides among students since the school closures.

That figure is "more than double the nine the district had the entire previous year," the district's press office told AFP, without directly tying the trend to reopening schools in the western state.

A large number of complex factors contribute to suicides, which can never be explained by a single cause, experts warn.

But studies have shown that the pandemic has particularly impacted more vulnerable parts of society, including among out-of-school youths. And an increase in psychological disorders have coincided with the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As attitudes toward lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic have grown more politically polarised in the US, opponents of school closures have amplified the voices of victims' families and some mental health experts in warning about their impact on child wellbeing.

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly tried to pressure schools into reopening, while Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ex-director Robert Redfield cited "increases of adolescent suicide" among the costs of children missing school at a briefing last July.

"When we started to see the uptick in children taking their lives, we knew it wasn't just the Covid numbers we need to look at anymore," Clark County superintendent Jesus Jara, who has been lobbying for months to reopen schools, told the New York Times.

"We have to find a way to put our hands on our kids, to see them, to look at them. They've got to start seeing some movement, some hope." Alarmed by mental health concerns, the district set up an alert program last summer to identify at-risk students.

The scheme included sifting through iPads given to students to scan for key words related to suicide or mental health concerns, and prompted more than 3,100 alerts between June and October.

This caused the district to introduce 24-hour monitoring in November, according to the New York Times.

No date has been formally set for Las Vegas schools to reopen. But the district has been given the green light to proceed subject to health regulation compliance.

The first students, including younger children, could be back at their desks in weeks.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

China, New Zealand agree to expand trade deal: Xinhua

Three in 10 firms lack confidence in sustaining business this year: SBF poll

South Korea posts worst growth in two decades

China should stop setting annual GDP targets, central bank adviser says

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 12:18 PM
Transport

South Korea probes adequacy of Hyundai's Kona EV recall after new fire: ministry official

[SEOUL] A Hyundai Motor Kona electric vehicle caught fire last week in the first-ever known case of a recalled Kona...

Jan 26, 2021 12:05 PM
Energy & Commodities

Union lauds Biden action on slaughter speeds industry calls safe

[CHICAGO] A major food workers' union praised President Joe Biden for withdrawing a rule that would have...

Jan 26, 2021 11:56 AM
Government & Economy

Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants

[LONDON] Britain will share its genomic sequencing capabilities with other countries to help quicker identify new...

Jan 26, 2021 11:47 AM
Technology

Listen-in social network Clubhouse readies for the masses

[SAN FRANCISCO] Invite-only audio social network Clubhouse is readying to let in the masses with the help of a fresh...

Jan 26, 2021 11:41 AM
Technology

Apple's hardware chief leaves post for unnamed new project

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc said top hardware executive Dan Riccio is stepping down from his role to lead a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, ARA Logos, Keppel Reit, MLT, Parkway Life Reit

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

'This is not normal': Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles

Don't be too fast to dismiss Singapore tech manufacturing stocks

Tencent's US$251b jump in value triggers frenzy in shares, options

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for