Law firm Oon & Bazul names two recent hires as partners

Keith Han has been appointed partner of Oon & Bazul's restructuring and insolvency practice, while Ng Yi Wayn has been made partner of the law firm's corporate practice.

LAW firm Oon & Bazul has announced two recent hires - namely Ng Yi Wayn as partner of the firm's corporate practice, as well as Keith Han as partner of its restructuring and insolvency practice.

At her previous firm, Ms Ng, 32, was promoted from associate to partner, where she regularly advised clients on domestic and cross-border acquisitions, takeover and mergers, corporate restructuring and equity capital market transactions across the globe, among other things, Oon & Bazul said.

Prior to her latest appointment, Ms Ng spent over eight years at RHTLaw Asia, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She has advised on transactions of various sizes, from seed investments up to deals with transactional values of about US$300 million, Oon & Bazul noted. Across industries, Ms Ng has represented clients in education, healthcare, as well as in technology, media and communications.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bazul Ashhab, Oon & Bazul's managing partner and head of dispute resolution, described Ms Ng as a "driven and committed individual" and noted that Singapore will continue to maintain its stature as a "safe place to do business".

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Our confidence level is enhanced by the enquiries we have received in our private wealth practice on the prospect of acquiring cash-strapped companies," added Mr Ashhab.

Said Ms Ng: "Despite the global slowdown in mergers and acquisitions, I believe the coronavirus crisis will create viable opportunities for dealmakers in the coming months, as cash-starved companies seek to weather the storm."

Separately, Oon & Bazul hired Mr Han, 34, in July this year. He was formerly a senior associate at Clifford Chance Asia, where he spent almost seven years at the firm, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mr Han's area of practice focuses on complex commercial disputes and restructuring and insolvency (R&I), Oon & Bazul said. He has appeared as lead counsel at all levels in the Singapore courts, including in the Court of Appeal.

He is also a member of the Law Society of Singapore Insolvency Practice Committee and a founding committee member of Fire Starters, a global community of practitioners in the fraud, insolvency, recovery and enforcement (Fire) sphere.

In the months ahead, Mr Han expects work in both the R&I and disputes territories to "pick up significantly", he said.

"The R&I space is poised for strong growth, given the economic situation and Singapore's ambition to become a debt restructuring hub," added Mr Han.