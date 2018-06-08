You are here

Lawrence Wong to take over Gan Kim Yong as chairman of Singapore Labour Foundation

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 4:35 PM
LAWRENCE Wong, Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance, will take over from Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong as chairman of the Singapore Labour Foundation (SLF) board, the Ministry of Manpower said on Friday. These changes take effect on June 9, 2018, and is part of "regular leadership renewal", the SLF said.

Mr Gan was first appointed SLF chairman on Sept 3, 2011.

During his term, the SLF restructured its portfolio of financial and strategic investments to sharpen its focus on its core role, among other things. SLF has also stepped up its funding support to programmes to benefit lower-wage workers, develop union leaders, and scale up industrial relations capabilities. 

The SLF is a statutory board of the Ministry of Manpower and was founded in 1977 to improve the welfare of union members. The SLF has 69 institutional members comprising unions, associations and cooperatives.

