NEWS ANALYSIS

London weighs backing HK against its trade with China

UK on collision course with China over Hong Kong, but is heavily reliant on bilateral trade
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said London plans to phase out Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei from Britain's 5G networks in three years.
London

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a delicate balancing act to handle. On the one hand, he is committed to backing Hong Kong's freedom; on the other, he knows he needs to maintain good economic relations with China.

The promise of freedom for Hong Kong after 1997 was...

