You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Macau confirms virus case and orders casino staff to mask up

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 12:44 PM

nz_casino_220169.jpg
Macau on Wednesday reported its first confirmed case of the new Sars-like coronavirus as authorities announced all staff in the city's bustling casinos had been ordered to wear face masks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Macau on Wednesday reported its first confirmed case of the new Sars-like coronavirus as authorities announced all staff in the city's bustling casinos had been ordered to wear face masks.

The former Portuguese colony is a huge draw for mainland tourists as the only place in China that allows gambling.

With the Lunar New Year approaching this weekend, a huge influx of mainland tourists is expected in the city.

Asian countries have ramped up measures to block the spread of the new virus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has so far killed at least nine people.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Wednesday, Macau announced its first confirmed case - a 52-year-old businesswoman from Wuhan who arrived in the city by high-speed rail on Sunday, via the neighbouring city of Zhuhai.

SEE ALSO

Wuhan virus compounds Hong Kong's economic woes

"A series of tests found that she was positive for the coronavirus and had symptoms of pneumonia," Lei Chin-lon, the head of Macau's health bureau, told reporters.

The woman had been staying at the New Orient Landmark Hotel with two friends who were being monitored since her admission to hospital on Tuesday.

Ao Ieong Iu, Macau's Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, said staff in all casinos would be required to wear masks while anyone arriving at entry ports along the city's border with the mainland would need to fill out health declaration forms.

"We have not banned tourism groups from Wuhan but we are not encouraging them," Ao Ieong said.

"We will stay in close contact with tourism agencies and require them to notify us of all groups going to and coming from Wuhan," she added.

AFP

Government & Economy

CPF members can nominate their beneficiaries online

3 firms may have infringed Competition Act for Wildlife Reserves Singapore jobs

Wuhan virus compounds Hong Kong's economic woes

North Korea to ban tourists over China virus: tour operator

KPMG focuses on 'transformation as business' in Budget 2020 proposals

Indonesia central bank maintains accommodative monetary policy

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 01:10 PM
Government & Economy

CPF members can nominate their beneficiaries online

[SINGAPORE] Those looking to make their Central Provident Fund (CPF) nominations can now do so online.

Jan 22, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

3 firms may have infringed Competition Act for Wildlife Reserves Singapore jobs

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has issued a proposed infringement decision (PID)...

Jan 22, 2020 12:42 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus compounds Hong Kong's economic woes

[HONG KONG] The emergence of a Sars-like virus in China is the last thing Hong Kong's struggling economy needs,...

Jan 22, 2020 12:01 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea to ban tourists over China virus: tour operator

[SEOUL] North Korea will ban foreign tourists to protect itself against a new Sars-like virus that has claimed at...

Jan 22, 2020 12:01 PM
Garage

Fish farming group Barramundi Asia buying deep tech startup Allegro Aqua

SINGAPORE-BASED Barramundi Asia, which operates the largest barramundi farms in Singapore and Australia, is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly