You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Macron extends virus lockdown in France until May 11

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 6:26 AM

nz_Macron_140428.jpg
President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended France's strict lockdown to combat the coronavirus until May 11, with a progressive relaxation of the measures planned after that if the outbreak has slowed.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[PARIS] President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended France's strict lockdown to combat the coronavirus until May 11, with a progressive relaxation of the measures planned after that if the outbreak has slowed.

The epidemic was "beginning to steady... (and) hope is returning", Mr Macron said in an address to the nation.

"The strict confinement must continue until Monday, May 11."

But he also warned that easing the lockdown then "would only be possible if we continue to be good citizens, responsible and respect the rules, and if the spread of the virus has indeed continued to slow," he said.

Schools would start to reopen from May 11 but restaurants and cafes would remain shut. Borders with non-European countries would remain closed until further notice, Mr Macron added.

SEE ALSO

Britain to remain in lockdown till at least May 7: The Times

Mr Macron's comments came after a gradual improvement in the figures from France, with daily death tolls off their peak of a week ago and the number of people in intensive care now falling.

"May 11 will be the start of a new phase. It will be progressive and the rules can be adapted according to our results," he said.

He admitted that there had been shortcomings "as in all the countries of the world" and that France had not been sufficiently prepared.

"We lacked gowns, gloves, gel and we were not able to hand out as many masks as we would have liked," he said.

Mr Macron said that the state would be able to let every person in France obtain masks from May 11. Also from May 11, France would be able to test every person who shows symptoms.

He indicated that a vaccine would be the only solution for ending the pandemic, adding there was no evidence of so-called herd immunity among people in France for now.

"According to the initial data... a small minority of people in France have contracted Covid-19," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Britain to remain in lockdown till at least May 7: The Times

Sanders endorses ex-rival Biden for US president

Sidelining key health agency made US 'less safe,' says ex-chief

New York governor says 'worst is over' as virus toll tops 10,000

IMF approves debt relief for 25 poor countries

'Serious risk' of virus spread in more worker dorms: MOM

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 06:27 AM
Government & Economy

Britain to remain in lockdown till at least May 7: The Times

[BENGALURU] British foreign minister Dominic Raab is set to announce on Thursday that the lockdown in the country...

Apr 14, 2020 06:24 AM
Government & Economy

Sanders endorses ex-rival Biden for US president

[WASHINGTON] Former White House candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed onetime rival Joe Biden for president,...

Apr 14, 2020 06:20 AM
Government & Economy

Sidelining key health agency made US 'less safe,' says ex-chief

[WASHINGTON] The United States has become "less safe" as a result of the White House's decision to sideline the...

Apr 14, 2020 06:16 AM
Government & Economy

New York governor says 'worst is over' as virus toll tops 10,000

[NEW YORK] New York's governor declared on Monday that the "worst is over" for its coronavirus outbreak, despite...

Apr 14, 2020 06:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Trump says Opec+ planning to cut production by 20 million barrels per day

[WASHINGTON] Top global oil producers are considering slashing output by 20 million barrels a day under the terms of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.