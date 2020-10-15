You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Macron orders curfew for Paris, other French cities

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 7:14 AM

nz_paris_151020.jpg
President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered a nighttime curfew for Paris and eight other French cities to contain the rising spread of Covid-19 in the country.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered a nighttime curfew for Paris and eight other French cities to contain the rising spread of Covid-19 in the country.

In a televised interview, Mr Macron said residents of those cities would not be allowed to be outdoors between 9.00pm...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Germany tightens restrictions to fight virus surge

EU chiefs want Brexit deal 'but not at any price'

Trump's son Barron contracted Covid-19, now negative: first lady Melania

Fresh 'emails' challenge Biden over son's Ukraine business

US business creation soars to record in Q3

US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait, risking Chinese anger

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 07:11 AM
Technology

Zoom opens platform for paid events, following Facebook

[NEW YORK] The fast-growing online video app Zoom said on Wednesday it would open its platform to paid events to...

Oct 15, 2020 07:08 AM
Life & Culture

Gal Gadot 'whitewashing' row sparks Cleopatra history debate

[LOS ANGELES] News that Israeli actress Gal Gadot will play Cleopatra has prompted Hollywood's latest "whitewashing...

Oct 15, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Germany tightens restrictions to fight virus surge

[BERLIN] Germany will introduce tougher measures on gatherings and mask-wearing to fight a surge in coronavirus...

Oct 15, 2020 07:00 AM
Garage

New fund by Thai multi-family office to invest US$120m in South-east Asia

BLUEPRINT Forest (BPF), a Bangkok-based multi-family office, is injecting US$120 million into a new fund, 9 Basil,...

Oct 15, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

EU chiefs want Brexit deal 'but not at any price'

[BRUSSELS] The top EU officials told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a call on Wednesday they will pursue post-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for