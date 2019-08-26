Macron says deal struck with US on taxing tech giants

[BIARRITZ, France] Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron's governments have struck a deal to end a feud over France's tax on some tech giants, the French president said.

"We have reached a very good agreement," Mr Macron said at a joint news conference with Mr Trump at the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France.

Mr Trump had threatened to impose tariffs on French wine imports in response to France's planned tax.

BLOOMBERG