Mahathir seeks no-confidence motion against PM Muhyiddin in parliament

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Petaling Jaya

MALAYSIA'S former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is seeking to move a no-confidence motion in parliament against his successor, Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dr Mahathir is believed to have written a letter to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to seek permission for the motion and resolution on the matter to be allowed when parliament sits for a day on May 18, the Star online reported on Thursday.

The letter dated May 4 proposes putting forward a resolution to decide that the prime minister does not enjoy the support of the majority of MPs of parliament.

A source close to the matter confirmed that Dr Mahathir had sent a letter to Mr Ariff on the proposed motion of no confidence against Mr Muhyiddin.

This comes following news that Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had proposed a motion of confidence for Dr Mahathir on May 18 which was later rejected by the speaker.

The matter came to light when the purported letter signed by Mr Shafie in his capacity as Semporna MP surfaced on social media.

