Mainland China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases vs 22 a day earlier

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 10:36 AM

Mainland China reported 21 new Covid-19 cases on Dec 27, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas....

