You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia appoints its first woman chief justice

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 11:36 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has named Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat to become the country's first woman chief justice.

Her appointment is effective Thursday, the prime minister's office said in a statement. She replaced Richard Malanjum, who retired from his post on April 12. All 15 of Malaysia's former chief justices were men, and she is the only woman among her peers currently serving in Southeast Asia.

Tengku Maimun was a federal court judge from November 2018, after serving as a judge in the Court of Appeal, Shah Alam High Court and Kuala Lumpur High Court from 2007 to 2018. She was a judicial commissioner at the Kuala Lumpur High Court from 2006.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Voters set to punish UK PM May's Conservatives over Brexit delay

US factory orders post largest increase in seven months

India's April jobless rate rises to 7.6 per cent

Hong Kong's Q1 GDP growth slows to near decade low

Bank of England's Carney tells investors they are too relaxed on rates

US weekly jobless claims unchanged last week

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening