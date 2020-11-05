Malaysia budget likely to be expansionary to support people, stimulate economy

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA is expected to table an expansionary budget in parliament this Friday, aiming to support those whose livelihoods have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic while preventing further job losses.
Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who has described this as the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes