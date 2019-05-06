You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia hands over ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng to US to face 1MDB charges

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 2:49 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has quietly handed over former Goldman Sachs investment banker Roger Ng to the US Department of Justice (DOJ) following secret negotiations that began early this year.

Two senior executives familiar with the negotiations told The Straits Times that Ng, who has been in custody in a Malaysian jail since November, was handed over to US government officials over the weekend and is expected to arrive in New York on Monday.

The 47-year-old Ng, who left the investment bank and financial services company in 2014, was slapped by a provisional warrant of arrest in late October by the DOJ, which had sought Malaysia's help to locate him.

The former Goldman Sachs banker was arrested by the Malaysians in November and subsequently charged in a Malaysian sessions court with four counts of abetting Goldman Sachs in selling US$6 billion (S$8.2 billion) of guaranteed notes and bonds issued by state fund 1MDB and its subsidiaries by omitting material information and publishing untrue information.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ng is wanted by the DOJ to face charges in a New York federal court that he helped his former boss, Tim Liessner, to launder money and bribe government officials as part of Goldman Sachs' work for 1MDB. The US is also keen to have custody of him as part of a wider initiative for DOJ to build its case against Goldman Sachs.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Singapore integrated resorts expansion land costs: S$1.3b for MBS, S$1b for RWS

China Vice Premier Liu will still travel to US this week but will shorten trip: SCMP

US destroyers sail in disputed South China Sea amid tense relations

Indonesia Q1 GDP growth slower than expected as investment cools

Australian election rate cut calls grow as decision nears

Federal Reserve faces tough sell on inflation framework

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico
5 Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgx_0605.jpg
May 6, 2019
Stocks

Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Best World, 800 Super, Cordlife, Synagie

BP_DBS_060519_40.jpg
May 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore may allow virtual banks after Hong Kong move, DBS says

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening