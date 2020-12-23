You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia launches 10-year tourism plan after RM100b loss in 2020

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 2:11 PM

rk_KL_231220.jpg
Malaysia on Wednesday launched a 10-year plan to restart its battered tourism sector, which is estimated to have lost more than RM100 billion (S$32.87 billion) this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Wednesday launched a 10-year plan to restart its battered tourism sector, which is estimated to have lost more than RM100 billion (S$32.87 billion) this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The South-east Asian country had initially targeted 30 million tourist arrivals through its "Visit Malaysia 2020" programme, up from 28 million last year.

But the global pandemic has crippled the tourism industry, which in 2019 had contributed RM240.20 billion, or 15.9 per cent of Malaysia's gross domestic product, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

Malaysia closed its borders to most foreigners in March, with entry strictly limited to business purposes, as part of restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

That has helped to keep infections to less than 100,000 and Covid-19 deaths to just 439.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Clearly, we have been impacted by the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic this year and economic activities related to the tourism industry... are being forced to face their most difficult moments," Mr Muhyiddin said during a virtual launch of a national tourism policy for 2020-2030.

The policy would be focused on strengthening competitiveness, encouraging sustainable and inclusive tourism, as well as planning for future disasters, Mr Muhyiddin said.

It also seeks to brand Malaysia as an ecotourism destination, with a commitment towards balancing the development and conservation of its natural environment and heritage, he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia's goods trade surplus hits two-year lows on China trade tensions

Singapore's core, headline inflation at -0.1% in November

China looks to tap digital 'silver dollar'

France to reopen UK border after paralysing Britain's busiest port

Trump threatens to not sign Covid-19 bill, want bigger stimulus checks

Australia's New South Wales to slightly ease lockdown rules over Christmas

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 02:28 PM
Consumer

Rivals ready to pounce as Australian winemakers eye China exit

[BEIJING] With Australia's winemakers rethinking their future in the lucrative Chinese market, hit with painful...

Dec 23, 2020 02:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

[HONG KONG] A coronavirus vaccine trade could emerge in Asia's capital markets in 2021 with dealmakers confident the...

Dec 23, 2020 02:15 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares rebound on bargain hunting despite US, virus concerns

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rebounded to end higher Wednesday on bargain hunting even as investors...

Dec 23, 2020 02:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove says will no longer fire whistleblowers; opens helplines for workers

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove, site of the country's biggest virus outbreak of more than 5,000 cases, said on...

Dec 23, 2020 01:50 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares snap three-day losing streak as NSW eases curbs

[BENGALURU] Australian shares snapped a three-session losing streak to close higher on Wednesday, after the country'...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel Reit, Olam, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, LHN

Keppel Land to divest Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit at $657.2m valuation

Trump grants full pardon to Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos

Delivery-only 'ghost' kitchens flourish during pandemic

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for