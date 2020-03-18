You are here

Malaysia may extend travel, business curbs if coronavirus spread persists

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 8:38 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's government on Wednesday said it may consider extending a restriction of movement order if it fails to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the current curbs, which started on Wednesday and last until the end of March, will only work if the public abide by the restrictions which he said were to "break the chain of infection".

"Hence, it is important for all of us to separate ourselves and our families from exposure to the Covid-19 virus by staying at home," Mr Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

The Prime Minister said that the reason the government had imposed the movement control order (MCO) was to stop people from moving around.

"Within the period of two weeks, all of you and your children should spend more time at home. Just stay at home. No need to go out anywhere."

Government & Economy

