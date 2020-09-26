You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia power struggle could drag on as king recuperates in hospital

Anwar Ibrahim seeking audience with him to form a new government; PM Muhyiddin has dismissed Anwar's claims
Sat, Sep 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

nz_anwar_260931.jpg
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah will not be granting an audience to anyone for a week as he is under observation at a hospital, a palace official said on Friday, as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim seeks a meeting with him to form a new government.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA's King Sultan Abdullah will not be granting an audience to anyone for a week as he is under observation at a hospital, a palace official said on Friday, as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim seeks a meeting with him to form a new government.

Mr Anwar said this week he has secured a "strong, formidable" majority from lawmakers in Parliament to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. But he has to convince the king that he has the numbers to form a government.

The political turmoil comes just seven months after another power struggle that led to Mr Muhyiddin getting the premiership and could delay efforts to stabilise an economy that is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Muhyiddin, who has a razor-thin majority in Parliament, has dismissed Mr Anwar's claims of a majority and challenged him to prove it through a constitutional process.

SEE ALSO

Anwar power grab bid adds to risks besieging Malaysian assets

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The king plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia but he could appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority in Parliament. He could also dissolve Parliament and trigger elections on the premier's advice.

"His Majesty has been advised by his doctors to remain at (hospital) for seven days for observation. So until then, he will not have any meetings," palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told Reuters.

Mr Anwar was scheduled to meet with the king on Tuesday but the appointment had to be cancelled as the king was unwell and had to be taken to a hospital.

No major political party has come out in his support but the leader of the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), the largest party in the ruling coalition, said there had been defections to Mr Anwar's camp. REUTERS

READ MORE: Anwar power grab bid adds to risks besieging Malaysian assets

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 11:10 PM
Companies & Markets

AnAn International unit to take majority stake in French heating system installer

A SUBSIDIARY of Mainboard-listed fuel oil trader AnAn International will take a 70 per cent stake in a French energy...

Sep 25, 2020 10:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Sincap looking for new CFO and audit committee chairman, board tells bourse

CATALIST-LISTED Sincap Group does not know of any undisclosed concerns that should be brought to shareholders'...

Sep 25, 2020 10:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Citadel Securities doubled profit as dominance grew in wild 2020

[NEW YORK] In the last week of March, with the Covid-19 pandemic upending lives and markets, Ken Griffin started...

Sep 25, 2020 10:46 PM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX could get EU clearance 'by year's end'

[PARIS] Boeing's troubled 737 MAX airliner, grounded for 18 months after two deadly accidents, could receive...

Sep 25, 2020 10:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Police probe New Silkroutes over possible Securities and Futures Act breach

MAINBOARD-LISTED health-care provider New Silkroutes Group has been told to hand over information and papers for a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

US: S&P 500, Dow extend longest losing spree in a year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.