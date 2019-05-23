You are here

Malaysian police raid Deloitte office for 1MDB-related documents - sources

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 5:01 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian police raided the Kuala Lumpur office of audit firm Deloitte on Thursday to search for documents and records related to a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, two police sources told Reuters.

Authorities in at least six countries are investigating alleged graft and money laundering at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). US prosecutors say about US$4.5 billion was allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB by high-level officials of the fund and their associates.

Deloitte audited 1MDB's financial statements for 2013 and 2014, before it resigned as the fund's auditor in early 2016.

