Malaysia's Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal resign from their posts

Malaysia's Chief Justice, Tun Raus Sharif, and the President of the Court of Appeal, Tun Zulkefli Ahmad Makinuddin, have tendered their resignations , the Palace of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday (June 13).

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Chief Justice, Tun Raus Sharif, and the President of the Court of Appeal, Tun Zulkefli Ahmad Makinuddin, have tendered their resignations , the Palace of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday (June 13).

Their resignations will take effect on July 31.

According to the statement, the judges met Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on May 15 to announce their intention to resign. They asked for the resignations to take effect at a "reasonable" date to allow them to finish carrying out their duties.

The judges sent their resignation letters to the King, Malaysia's constitutional monarch, on June 7 and were informed of his consent on June 11.

"In light of these considerations, the Chief Justice of Malaysia and the President of the Court of Appeal had sent their respective resignation letters to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 7, 2018 and the resignation takes effect on July 31, 2018," the statement said.

THE STRAITS TIMES