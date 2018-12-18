You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's November inflation seen easing to 0.5% y-o-y

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 1:49 PM

BP_Malaysia_181218_24.jpg
Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to rise 0.5 per cent in November from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, marginally slower than the previous month amid lower transport prices.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to rise 0.5 per cent in November from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, marginally slower than the previous month amid lower transport prices.

Inflation has been mild since the government removed an unpopular consumption tax in June and reinstated a narrower sales and services tax (SST) three months later.

The annual inflation rate was 0.6 per cent in October. It has been rising after hitting a three-and-a-half year low of 0.2 per cent in August.

Economists expect any pickup in inflation due to the reintroduction of SST to be muted, softened further by the government's decision to fix pump prices for premium RON95 petrol for the rest of the year.

Last month, Malaysia's central bank said inflation had been largely benign in the third quarter, but was expected to edge upwards the rest of the year and into 2019.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Japan to buy more stealth jets, radar to counter China, Russia

China hopes for "orderly" Brexit, calls for more open EU economy

Russian troll farm aimed to discourage black US voters at 2016 election: study

'No place for a mother': South Korea battles to raise birth rate

PwC Singapore seeks more tax breaks in Budget 2019 to spur startup scene

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
2 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
5 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Must Read

BP_CBD_181218_16.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Dec 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Top Glove, GS Holdings, DeClout, BlackGold

BT_20181218_DHOBY_3646302.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Transport

NE Line to have major renewal project next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening